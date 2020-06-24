Travel Advisory Into New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Announced

Anyone traveling from states with high rates of COVID-19 to the tri-state must quarantine. Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced it's unclear when malls, gyms and movie theaters will reopen.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced a joint travel advisory with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov Ned Lamont.

Anyone traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 into New York, New Jersey or Connecticut must quarantine for 14 days, Cuomo announced.

"I think it's right, I think it's smart and I'm glad that we're doing this together," Cuomo said. "It's just common sense. It's the spirit of community. We don't want to see the infection rate increase hereafter what we've gone through."

The quarantines applies to all states with a COVID-19 infection rate of over 10 percent of the total population or with 10 people for every 100,000 infected. Both are based on a rolling seven-day average, Cuomo said.

"NY, NJ and CT will continually update and publish on their respective websites a list of states to which the new advisory applies. As of today, the list of states includes: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah & Washington," Cuomo tweeted.

The travel advisory goes into effect at midnight on Thursday. Anyone found violating the quarantine will be subject to a judicial order, placed in a mandatory quarantine and fined, Cuomo said. Cuomo said if a New Yorker travels to a state with a high infection rate, they must also quarantine for 14 days.

States on the travel advisory include Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas, as of Wednesday, according to WTXL.

Cuomo also said they are continuing to study the impact of activities like gym, malls and movie theaters have on spreading the virus. He confirmed those businesses will not be allowed to reopen at the start of Phase 4. He said a decision on when those businesses can reopen will be announced later.

"There are reports malls, bars, certain social clubs with air conditioning, that it may not be cleansing the air of the virus and just recycling the virus, so we're studying that and as soon as we get more information we’ll make a decision," Cuomo said.

Phase 4 is just days away for half of New York State, but officials confirmed it's still unclear what will be allowed to reopen in Phase 4 of the state's four-phased COVID-19 reopening.

Five of New Yorks' 10 regions are expected to reach Phase 4 on Friday. If all goes according to plan, the Hudson Valley will enter Phase 4 in two weeks, on Tuesday, July 7.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced groups of up to 50 can gather in Phase 4 and places of worship can allow for up to 33 percent capacity, up from 25 percent, in Phase 4.

Cuomo said 51,144 COVID-19 tests were performed yesterday. 581 tests came back positive, or 1.1 percent. The total hospitalizations fell to 1,071, while 17 New Yorkers died from the virus yesterday.