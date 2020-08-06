Trapped Timber Rattlesnake Surprises Upstate Vacationers

Talk about my worst nightmare coming true, as this big timber rattlesnake surprised some vacationers in upstate New York.

On August 2, ECO Lapoint responded to a residence in the Town of Hague, in Warren County just north of Lake George, for a report of a trapped timber rattlesnake at a residence where a family was vacationing.

Upon arriving at the home, the ECO located the snake outside trapped under a tote. Using snake tongs issued by the DEC, along with a cloth bag and bucket lid, he safely secured the rattlesnake in the bucket and removed it from the premises.

The rattlesnake was transported to the DEC's Green Island maintenance facility where it was temporarily held until it could be released to a suitable location.

Timber rattlesnakes are a threatened species in New York. For more information, visit the DEC's website.