Too many drivers are riding around with blatant disregard for not only their surroundings but disregard for the law as well.

This may sound a bit dramatic, but one local agency took to social media with eye-opening pieces of video evidence proving the point.

Orange County EMS Addresses Dangerous Driving

On Tuesday, February 4, Orange County Emergency Services - NY shared an enlightening video showing countless drivers completely violating a very important and life-saving traffic law.

In the video, you see multiple examples of drivers crossing over double yellow lines and speeding. But those violations aren't even the main point. Each video clip is an example of someone passing a stopped school bus around Orange County.

The video is a compilation of over 25 different occasions when cars drove by stopped buses. In some clips, more than one car carries on without thinking to follow the law and wait. In multiple clips, you can even see young kids racing across the street to avoid being hit by these ignorant drivers.

Clips show violations happening all over Orange County from US-6 and County Route 105 to Freeland Street and Getzil Berger Blvd.

Penalty for Passing a Bus in New York

New York has only strengthened its bus safety measures in recent years. In May of 2024, the New York State School Boards Association released information about the progress and efficacy of school bus cameras.

According to the release, "School districts in New York State have installed cameras on more than one in five school buses." In terms of how effective these cameras are, the state DMV statistics show that these cameras aided in increasing the number of tickets given out for passing a school bus.

So, it's much more common to get caught passing a school bus these days. But what does the penalty look like?

The first time you pass a school bus, you're looking at a fine from as low as $250 and up to $400. But that's not all. You could also gain 5 points on your license and even face up to 30 days in jail.

If you pass a school bus for a second time in under 3 years, that fine racks up to a range of $600 to $750 and up to 180 days in jail.

If you do it for a third time in a 3 year span, your fine jumps between $750 and $1,000 with up to 180 days in jail.

As stated on New York State's Traffic and Safety site,

"Worse yet, the memory of hitting or killing a child may be one you carry for the rest of your life!"

So, let this video be a reminder or a brand new thing that you've learned. You should NEVER, under any circumstance, drive past a school bus with its stop sign out. Ever.

As the Deputy Commissioner of Emergency Services & Traffic Safety Coordinator for Orange County, Robert L. Doss says, "No destination is worth risking a child’s life. Be patient, use caution, and slow down—it could prevent a tragedy.”

