For many New York and Hudson Valley commuters, traveling the New York State Thruway is a common and in many instances a daily trek that people take on whether it's for business or pleasure. That being said the Thruway presents its own challenges, whether that's construction causing congestion and traffic, drivers traveling at overly excessive speeds or in some unfortunate cases, accidents.

That very scenario is what played out the other day on Thruway when of all vehicles, a tractor-trailer was involved in a nasty rollover accident.

Tractor-Trailer Thruway Rollover

The massive accident occurred just yesterday May 29, 2024. It was in the early morning hours at approximately 5:30am that New York State Troopers responded to the scene of the event.

According to the press release from the New York State Police, the tractor-trailer rolled over while traveling on the eastbound side of the NYS Thruway, I-287. The vehicle was making its move to transfer to I-95 northbound side via the Exit 12 ramp in the Town of Rye in Westchester County. It was in the act of taking that exit that the accident occurred while on the ramp

Road Closure and Traffic Diversion

After the accident occurred law enforcement was forced to close off traffic to the Exit 12 ramp. This then also forced law enforcement to divert the eastbound traffic to I-95 South.

After law enforcement secured the scene, EMS personnel from Westchester County arrived on the scene to tend to the driver of the tractor-trailer. The driver was then taken by EMS to Stamford Hospital in Connecticut for treatment of minor injuries.

Work crews had also arrived on the scene and began to clear away the mangled remains of the demolished tractor-trailer and other debris resulting from the rollover. In addition the rollover also caused damage to guide rail, which the work crew also repaired.

It was later in the day after the debris and wreckage was cleared that all lanes were reopened, including the Exit 12 diversion. The press release concludes by stating that law enforcement officials are still investigating the incident and write now, mo official word is out on what it was that caused the rollover crash to happen in the first place.

