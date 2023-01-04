Tractor-Trailer Crash Spills Rocks All Over Hudson Valley Road

A crash shut down shut down a busy road for hours, after police say a minivan collided with a tractor-trailer. Officials say the crash caused the trailer to tip over and spill its payload all over the road, blocking the roadway.

According to Health NY, motor vehicle traffic crashes are the leading cause of injury related death for New York State residents.

Crash Causes Thousands of Pounds of Rocks to Spill On Main Road

Daily Voice says the crash happened Tuesday, when a minivan traveling northbound hit the tractor-trailer on 9A in Hawthorne. Mount Pleasant Police say the impact caused the truck to overturn and spill thousands of pounds of small stones all over the road. police say both driver suffered minor injuries.

Daily Voice says the clean up took several hours, and the road was eventually reopened.

Huge Crash in Westchester County

The New York State police said in a press release that the tractor-trailer spilled the unknown substance on northbound I-95 near New Rochelle back in late October. 2022 Though we don't know what it was exactly that leaked, police say the roads were left in "extremely slippery conditions."

car crash accident on the road

From there, officials say 21 cars and two tractor-trailers were involved in a number of crashes over the course of a mile.

Truck Carrying Cars Catches on Fire

Just a week before this crash, a car hauler caught fire on a ramp that leads on to I-684.

The Purchase Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that the front end of a tractor, as well as multiple vehicles on a car carrier, had caught on fire on the ramp that leads to a major interstate. The fire broke out early Wednesday morning on the entrance ramp from leads from I-287 to I-684 in Westchester County, according to officials.

