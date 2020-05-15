A tornado watch and Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for four counties in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday around 5:45 p.m., the National Weather Service extended its tornado watch in Connecticut to included Dutchess, Ulster, Greene, Columbia, Albany and Rensselaer counties in New York.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. The watch includes Arlington, Beacon, Kingston New Paltz and Poughkeepsie, among other cities.

On this date two years ago multiple tornadoes touched down across four Hudson Valley counties, one that traveled across the river.

The National Weather Service in Albany also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ulster, Dutchess, Greene and Columbia counties.

At 6:42 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ravena to Kenneth L Wilson Campground, moving east at 50 mph.

A radar indicated 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. Officials say to expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Chatham, Hunter, Claverack,

Woodstock, Livingston, Copake, Coxsackie, Pine Plains, Clermont, Red Hook, Athens, Austerlitz, Ancram, Philmont, Kinderhook, Claverack-Red Mills and Mount Tremper.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

Officials believe there's a slight risk for severe thunderstorms in those counties with the primary threat will be damaging winds.