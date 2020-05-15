Tornado Watch In Effect For Parts of the Hudson Valley

Severe thunderstorms are expected over parts of New York state Friday evening. High winds, hail, and even the threat for tornadoes will be possible as a cold front moves through the area. A tornado watch is in effect for parts of the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSED A TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR DUTCHESS, GREENE, COLUMBIA, AND ULSTER COUNTIES IN NEW YORK, AND LITCHFIELD IN CONNECTICUT.

Several other states are included in the watch, such as Berkshire County in Massachusetts. please stay tuned for more details.

