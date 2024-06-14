The official first day of summer is Thursday and New York residents will certainly feel it. A five-day heatwave is expected to descend upon the Hudson Valley and other areas of New York State, with temperatures reaching triple digits.

Meteorologists define a heatwave as at least three days with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees. Here in New York, we will see an especially long and brutal heatwave that will stretch through the entire week.

When Will the Heat Wave Begin in New York?

According to the National Weather Service, an extended period of especially hot weather will begin on Monday as temperatures rise to the upper 80s. The weather will only get warmer from there as Tuesday brings highs near 100 degrees that will stick around for several days.

An extended outlook shows Tuesday's high reaching 97 degrees. Hot and sunny conditions will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures having the potential to exceed 100 degrees on Friday when the heatwave will be at its peak.

Students are expected to have a brutal last week of classes as schools are still in session throughout most of the region. Many Hudson Valley schools are not equipped with air conditioning, which in the past has led to early dismissals or cancellations when temperatures have hit such high levels.

When Will the Heat Wave End in New York?

As of now, it looks as though temperatures will begin to normalize by the end of the day on Saturday when thunderstorms usher in some colder air. By Sunday, June 23 we may finally see temperatures below 90 degrees.

