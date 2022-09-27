New York isn't often associated with tornadoes. However, the National Weather Service says three separate tornadoes have down in parts of the state over the past week. The NWS says a tornado struck the town of Wayland in Steuben County the evening of September 19. NBC says a second weak tornado struck late Sunday, affecting the hamlet of Mattituck on Long Island.

Now, meteorologists have confirmed yet another tornado touched down, this time earlier Sunday evening. A large portion of the state was under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather Sunday, according to the NWS.

Tornadoes in New York

According to records, the state as a whole averaged around 10 tornadoes a year from 1990 to 2010. According to the Democrat and Chronicle, the state saw a total of 12 tornadoes in 2021. In November 2021, Long Island alone saw six tornadoes hit during a rare late fall storm event.

Graham Moore Graham Moore loading...

Tornado in the Catskills

WBNG says that a brief tornado touched down Sunday evening in the town of Walton in Delaware County. The NWS says that the storm caused some minor damage to several structures in town, near Route 10. The NWS rated the tornado an EF-0 to EF-1, which is the weaker end of a scale of 0 to 5.

Get our free mobile app

Tornadoes have been rated since 2007 by the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the amount of damage a tornado causes.

mdesigner125 mdesigner125 loading...

Tornadoes in the Hudson Valley in 2022

The Hudson Valley wasn't totally without any storms this summer though. In July, an EF1 tornado briefly touched down in Ulster County, causing extensive damage and power outages. Around a week later an EF-U (unrated) was spotted over parts of the Hudson River, between Kingston and Port Ewen.

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes