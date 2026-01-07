6 of Nations Top Snowiest Counties Are in New York State

Many New Yorkers may be surprised to find out that their county is among the snowiest places in the entire United States.

A new national ranking from LawnLove shows that not one but six New York counties made the list of the snowiest counties in the country.

From lake effect snow near the Great Lakes to nor’easters that hug the coast, New York storms can pile up inches, if not feet of snow every year. But there are six New York counties that seem to get it the worst, ranking among America’s snowiest.

#2 Erie County, New York

Buffalo and the surrounding communities see epic amounts of snow each winter. Erie County came in second overall on the LawnLove list, just under Coos County in New Hampshire.

#5 Onondaga County, New York

Syracuse and its lake-effect snow bands helped Onondaga County secure a spot in the top five snowiest places in the United States.

#16 Monroe County, New York

Around Rochester, Lake Ontario helps drive lake-effect snow that keeps winter spirited and snowy. That was enough to land Monroe County in the top twenty.

#18 Broome County, New York

Down in the Southern Tier, Broome County’s location between lakes and winter storm tracks gives it a solid national ranking in snowfall.

#25 Albany County, New York

The Capital Region may seem tamer than Buffalo, but Albany County still racks up plenty of snow and landed inside the top twenty-five.

#62 Suffolk County, New York

Even out on Long Island, Suffolk County earns a place on the national snowiest list. It may not be lake-effect level snow, but winters there still deliver their share of shoveling.

When you compare these rankings to the rest of the country, New York’s showing is impressive. Most states don’t get more than one county on the list, and many don’t make the top fifty at all.

So the next time you have to go outside and shovel, you can take comfort in knowing that snowfall is just one more category that New York takes the top prize for.

