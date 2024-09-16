Fly Smart This Fall: Announcing Best U.S. Airlines For Travel

New data reveals best U.S. airlines for Fall travel.

Experts at the travel site Miss Tourist analyzed customer reviews of airlines on Airtrax to reveal which U.S.-based airlines are best to travel with this Fall. A total of 16 factors were used to produce the index, and each factor was given a weighting based on its importance.

Once the weightings were assigned, the total score for the factors was calculated, producing an overall index score out of 100 for each entry, upon which the final ranking is based.

Delta Air Lines and Hawaiian Airlines ranked in second and third place, respectively. Frontier Airlines is the worst airline to travel with, scoring just 4.35 out of 100 in the index.

Alaska Airlines ranked first place, with a final score of 87.82. On average, customers gave Alaska Airlines a rating of 4.40 out of 5. The service provided by the airline’s cabin staff was the most stand-out feature for customers, being rated at 3.02 out of 5.

Yulia Saf, founder of Miss Tourist, commented on the findings: “Travelers seeking a smooth and enjoyable flight experience should look no further than Alaska Airlines, according to our latest research. The airline’s exceptional customer service and comfortable seating have earned it the top spot." "However, the aviation industry is a competitive landscape, and our findings also highlight areas where airlines can improve. By understanding passenger preferences and prioritizing key factors like cabin service and in-flight amenities, airlines can enhance their offerings and boost customer satisfaction." Republic Airline, Envoy Air, Endeavor Air, PSA Airlines, Mesa Airlines, CommuteAir LLC, Air Wisconsin Airlines, GoJet Airlines LLC, and Eastern Airlines couldn’t be found on AirTrax so were omitted from the research. SkyWest Airlines and Horizon Air had fewer than 100 reviews and so were omitted from the research. A full list of airlines and their final scores can be found below. Rank Airline Avg. Customer Rating out of 5 Final Score 1 Alaska Airlines 4.40 87.82 2 Delta Air Lines 3.90 86.85 3 Hawaiian Airlines 4.46 86.08 4 Southwest Airlines 4.18 82.93 5 JetBlue Airways 3.33 65.26 6 United Air Lines 2.81 49.94 7 Sun Country Airlines 3.05 48.44 8 Allegiant Air 2.68 36.04 9 American Airlines 2.39 35.54 10 Spirit Air Lines 2.22 16.08 11 Silver Airways 1.82 12.19 12 Frontier Airlines 1.77 4.53

