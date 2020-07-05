Top 5 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In Poughkeepsie Right Now

Photo Credit: Zillow

Here's a look at the top five most expensive houses for sale in Poughkeepsie at the moment according to Zillow. One home even has an elevator and an indoor pool.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.

Read more:

92.7/96.9 WRRV Source: Top 5 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In Poughkeepsie Right Now
Filed Under: poughkeepsie real estate, top 5 most expensive homes for sale in poughkeepsie
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top