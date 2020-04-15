Tom Petty’s Triple Platinum Album, Damn the Torpedoes

This week on the WPDH Album of the week, we'll feature the third studio album from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Damn the Torpedoes.

Damn the Torpedoes was released on October 19, 1979. The album built on the commercial success and critical acclaim of Tom Petty's two previous albums, and reached number 2 on the Billboard charts.

Damn the Torpedoes is listed on Rolling Stones list of the greatest rock albums of all time. the album produced four singles, "Don't Do Me Like That", "Refugee", "Here Comes My Girl", and "Even the Losers".

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week