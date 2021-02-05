Today Show Surprises Inspiring Poughkeepsie Woman

A Hudson Valley woman received a heartwarming surprise after being invited to share her inspiring story on Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Cara Mia Bacchiochi is a mother and grandmother who was able to turn her life around after finding herself at the "bottom of the gutter." The Poughkeepsie woman's struggle with addiction lasted for years, even landing her in jail. As she struggled to get clean, Bacchiochi relapsed, finding herself in the same jail cell she had been in before. After finally deciding to turn her life around, she finally sought out the help she desperately needed at a rehab facility.

It was there that Bacchiochi discovered The Purpose Driven Life, a book written by Pastore Rick Warren. After being inspired by what she read, the Poughkeepsie woman pledged that she would not only get sober but also become the person that she needed when she was down and out.

Bacchiochi founded Hope on a Mission, an organization that gives food and clean clothes to those in need in Dutchess County. She started out small, by setting up on a street corner in the City of Poughkeepsie and giving out water bottles. The recovering addict says that when she was struggling the only thing that helped steer her in the right direction was knowing someone was there rooting for her. Bacchiochi decided to be the person she so desperately needed when she was dealing with her own addiction.

After sharing her inspiring journey with Hoda and Jenna on Today, the hosts surprised Bacchiochi by introducing her to Pastor Rick Warren, who wrote a book that inspired her during her recovery. You can see the heartwarming moment and Bacchiochi's unexpected emotional reaction below.

If you want to learn more about Bacchiochi's work helping others with their journey to recovery, you can visit the Hope on a Mission website.