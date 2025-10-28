‘Tiny George’ Has a New Surprise for Dutchess County Beer Lovers

If you’ve spotted Tiny George hanging around your local bar, he’s not lost. The Revolutionary hero is back and he's brewing up a not-so-little surprise for beer drinkers.

Destination Dutchess has just launched a new program called Commander in Cheers, and it’s designed to bring history straight to your pint glass. Four local breweries in Dutchess County are releasing limited-edition beers inspired by America’s Revolutionary War roots, each one tied to a different part of the county’s story, as told by a miniature George Washington

The project officially kicked off at Zeus Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie, where Tiny George made one of his first surprise appearances last year. This time, he’s helping launch a collectible beer series that celebrates Dutchess County’s role in America’s founding as part of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

Beers Born from Hudson Valley History

Each of the four participating breweries has created a unique beer that ties into the region’s past. Mill House Brewing Company has released Historic Harvest, a specially-brewed Kolsch made with local apples as a nod to George Washington’s fondness for the fruit. The Culinary Institute of America’s brewery in Hyde Park is offer up it's Mise en Place Wit, a crisp Belgian-style Wit brewed with dried orange peel and coriander.

King’s Court Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie, is serving up a West Coast IPA called The Dutchess. And rounding out the lineup is Zeus Brewing Company with Zeus Dark Ale, a traditional American dark ale inspired by old-world English recipes that will be served both at the brewery and at Schatzi’s Pub & Bier Garden on Main Street.

Drink Beer, Collect History

Each beer comes with its own collectible coaster, featuring augmented-reality stories about Dutchess County’s Revolutionary War past. Just scan them with your phone and watch “Tiny George” come to life, sharing tales of the Hudson Valley’s role in shaping America.

“It’s all about connecting people with our history in a fun, modern way,” said Melaine Rottkamp, president and CEO of Destination Dutchess. “This collaboration with our local breweries has been incredible.”

Cheers to the Next 250 Years

Beer lovers can collect all four “Commander in Cheers” brews now through November and share photos on social media using #CommanderInCheers. Two lucky winners will score prize packages that include brewery passes, special edition beers, and more from Destination Dutchess.

The program is part of a larger effort leading up to America’s 250th birthday and Dutchess County’s celebration of its rich brewing heritage that stretches back to the 1700s.

So, if you happen to see Tiny George perched on your pint glass again this fall, you didn't drink too many. The founding father is here to say "cheers" to the history of beer drinking in the Hudson Valley.

