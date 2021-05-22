Timeless Rhinebeck Estate with Unmatched Hudson River Views Inspired This Popular Phrase

We have all heard the phrase "keeping up with the Joneses" well it turns out that if you make this location your home you will be doing just that in Rhinebeck. This stunning Dutchess County estate with unmatched views of the Hudson River actually sits on the property that was once part of the well-known Jones Estate. That's right the actual original Joneses.

The Jones Estate was built by the aunt of the novelist Edith Wharton who coined the phrase "keeping up with the Joneses. The 1870's carriage house that is part of this offer was originally part of that family estate. Now the carriage house offers a modern space in a historic treasure which includes bedrooms, a kitchen and bathrooms. A perfect guest house.

Wyndclyffe House is being offered for sale by Corcoran Country Living by agent Laurel Kerr. Built in 2003 it is styled after mansions you might find in Newport, Montauk and even Chicago. It's Shingle Style makes it a perfect match to it's river front setting with the Catskill Mountains out just about every window.

It has a 180-degree view of the Hudson River. There are porches and patios plus a pool and hot tub. It sits on over 8 acres has a 3 plus car garage and room for everyone with 4 bedroom and 9 bathrooms (6 full, 3 half). There are 3 fireplaces a family room and a living room. From the riverside windows, you can watch the boats and the trains go by.

And as an added bonus it is just minutes from the Rhinecliff Amtrak station, restaurants, galleries and shopping.

Pick out your favorite room in this Rhinebeck Estate