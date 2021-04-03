Enormous Hudson Valley Estate Is a ‘World of Its Own’

Ever wonder what you would build if you could build the house of your dreams? Take a look at this piece of property of sale in Clinton Corners and ask yourself if it is not everything you could ask for in an estate. Listed as 0 Stanford Rd #2 in Clinton Corners on Zillow this multimillion dollars equestrian estate has thought of everything.

Bring your horses and your suitcase this place is move-in ready. On 283 acres you can choose to ride the countryside or in the indoor ring. The main house sits next to a pond. It offers 4 to 5 bedrooms, a kitchen, a dining room and a living room with a one-of-kind fireplace. The interior says charming and sophisticated

Other features of the property include a 3 bedroom house, 2 tree houses, an 8 stall barn with paddocks and an indoor riding arena. There are walking trails, riding trails and trails for cross country skiing. Plus a gym in the carriage house and a 3 car garage. Outdoor living space includes a pool with a custom-made pavilion that has 2 stone fireplaces, there is also a basketball and tennis court.

And yes, in case you are wondering it comes with a view of the Berkshire and the Catskill mountains. All of this privacy and you are still only 5 minutes from the town of Millbrook.