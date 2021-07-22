Time Magazine: Hudson Valley is 1 of ‘The World’s Greatest Places’
Time Magazine thinks the Hudson Valley is one of the world's "100 extraordinary destinations to explore." Here's why.
Time Magazine believes the Hudson Valley is one of "The World's Greatest Places Of 2021," along with places like Athens, Belize, Beijing, Dubai, Las Vegas, Madrid, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, Sicily, Sydney, Tokyo and Paris, to name a few.
Time Magazine compiled the list for its third annual World's Greatest Places list by taking nominations from its "international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences."
The Hudson Valley was named one of Time's 100 greatest places thanks to its "country charm and succulent agriculture," which is helping the region quickly "become one of the most popular locales in New York."
Time believes the Hudson Valley is one of "The World's Greatest Places" thanks to people from the city relocating to the region during the pandemic and the opening of LEGOLAND New York in Goshen.
Time also highlights new businesses like Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, The Maker in Hudson and the revitalized Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Tarrytown.
Hudson Valley residents probably aren't surprised with Time's high praise for the region. Those who live here know the Hudson Valley is full of great places to live, great places to eat, great places to explore and more.
People from the Smithsonian believe Goshen is one of the 15 best towns to visit in all of America.
AdvisorSmith believes three cities in New York are among the safest, all three are from the Hudson Valley.
Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis made the finals in a statewide competition to name the best burger in New York State. The "Benny Burger" from Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis ended up finishing third, according to Ben's Fresh manager and chef Bobby Geraghty. The burger from Ben's Fresh was also honored with the People's Choice Award, thanks to an online vote.
In May, Safewise released a list of the 100 safest places to live in 2021 with Carmel and Hyde Park making the list.
Only In Your State believes Rhinebeck Bagels might sell "The Very Best Bagels in New York."
In 2019, Buzzfeed named Rosticceria Rossi & Sons deli the "Best Sandwich Spot" in New York.
Recently the New York Times said Warwick is "under the radar."
Across the Hudson Valley, four towns were recently highlighted for being "charming."
Buzzfeed placed the Scatzi's Burger 13th on its list of "21 Juicy Burgers That Will Ruin You For All Other Burgers."
Ship to Shore in Kingston was honored by Only In Your State as being one of the "15 Best Restaurants For Foodies In New York State."
