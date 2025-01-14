In recent months, a staggering number of serious accidents have occurred on Hudson Valley roads many of them resulting in fatalities. This latest accident occurred on the Thruway in Rockland County and involved one single motor vehicle.

Thruway Accident in Rockland

The sheer number of serious and in many cases recently, fatal accidents has been simply astonishing. This latest accident occurred on the Thruway I-87 in Clarkstown, part of Rockland County, a short distance from the Palisades Mall.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, this accident occurred during the early morning hours of Monday January 13, 2025. At approximately 1:22am, State Police Officers responded to the scene of the reported accident on the south bound side of the Interstate.

Once on scene, officers found the battered 2022 Tesla and its operator still stuck inside. The driver, who was also the only occupant of the vehicle, was extricated but was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the vehicle was identified as 28-year old Justin Drinks of New City, NY.

Accident Investigation

State Police began a preliminary investigation in an attempt to figure out what exactly lead to the accident occurring in the first place. According to the release, Mr. Drinks had apparently been traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the accident. In attempt to take exit 12, Mr. Drinks changed lanes, lost control and struck the end of the guide rail.

Hitting the guide rail caused the Tesla to overturn multiple times before ultimately striking a utility pole. The vehicle then came to a rest laying between the entrance ramp and the southbound lanes on Exit 12. Due to the accident and investigation, the entrance ramp to the southbound Thruway as well as the right shoulder of the southbound Thruway were also closed for a number of hours.

While no lanes were closed off during this time, the ramp and shoulder would not reopen would not reopen until approximately 5am when the Tesla was removed from the scene of the accident. At this time, State Police are still actively investigating the accident.

As with many of the previous accidents we have covered in the recent months, we will do our best to provide new information on this incident if or when it becomes available.

