New Information Revealed in Fatal Sullivan County Christmas Day Crash

Last week local Hudson Valley communities were devastated when news broke of a fatal accident in Sullivan County that claimed the lives of two teenagers on Christmas night. Authorities are still investigating the incident but have been diligent in providing information on what they have discovered since the tragic event transpired.

Christmas Night Accident Details

According to the details that have been provided via the Village of Liberty Police Department through their official Facebook page, the accident occurred on State Route 52 in the Village of Liberty near Sullivan Avenue. Two vehicles were involved in the collision, one 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck and the other a 2003 Toyota Corolla.

The pickup truck was driven by a 57-year old male who was previously unidentified but has now been confirmed in the latest update as James Wynkoop of Grahamsville, New York. The Corolla was occupied by driver 17-year old Hannah Reggio of Middletown and passenger 15-year old Joseph Young of Fallsburg.

Upon arrival of law enforcement and emergency services, the 17-year old Reggio was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, while the 15-year old Young was transported to Garnet Catskill Medical Center. The 57-year old Wynkoop was also taken to the Garnet center where he was treated for his injuries.

Tragically, the teenagers injuries proved to severe and both were later pronounced deceased.

Last Update in Police Investigation

As previously stated, the Village of Liberty Police have been diligent in providing multiple updates on the state of the investigation into the tragic accident. In the latest update posted to the departments Facebook page on December 30, 2024, it stated that while the investigation is continuing, law enforcement has concluded their preliminary investigation.

From the conclusion of the preliminary investigation law enforcement has determined that...

no criminal charges or tickets will be issued to the operator of the 2017 Dodge 2500 pickup truck, James Wynkoop, 57 of Grahamsville, NY

The latest update goes on to state that the Village of Liberty Police are continuing to work closely with the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Team, the Sullivan County Coroner's Office and the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office in their effort to "investigate all the facts and circumstances" which lead to this accident occurring in the first place.

