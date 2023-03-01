Three People Arrested in Sullivan County and Charged with Fraud

Recently it was announced by the Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force that three individuals from the Sullivan County area were arrested and charged with numerous crimes associated with fraud.

The alleged crimes of fraud by the three ranged between the years 2020 through 2022. All three individuals were also arraigned and processed at the Town of Liberty Court.

It is worth noting that though these individual's arrests were announced by the Fraud Task Force at the same time, the actual arrests themselves did not occur on the same day. All three cases will also be handled individually in a court of law.

Fraud Task Force Arrest Number 1

The Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force's first arrest occurred back on January 25th. The Fraud Task Force arrested Joshua England, 37, of Liberty where he was charged with Grand Larceny 4th Degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that England stole approximately $1,356 in SNAP benefits from social services while at the same time, he was also receiving Unemployment Insurance Benefits. This lasted from October of 2020 up to the end of August in 2021.

Fraud Task Force Arrest Number 2

The second of the three announced arrests were of Anjanie Mulholland, 38, of Neversink. At the time of the arrest on February 3rd, Mulholland was charged with Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that Mulholland stole an estimated $5,648 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services after failing to report income in the household from her husband’s employment. This lasted from approximately October 1, 2021, through February 28, 2022.

Fraud Task Force Arrest Number 3

The Third and final arrest announced by the Fraud Task Force was of 41-year-old, Nathaniel P. Palmatier, of Bloomingburg. Palmatier was arrested and charged with the Class A misdemeanor of Petit Larceny on February 15th. It is alleged that Palmatier stole $500 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by failing to report income from employment. This lasted from approximately December 24, 2021, through March 31, 2022.

What Happens Next for Each of the Accused?

Previously it was mentioned that each individual was processed and arraigned at the Town of Liberty Court. Each individual is also to appear in court once again pending the setting of future court dates. Palmatier after being processed was released with an appearance ticket for his future court date, while Mulholland was released under her own recognizance. England however after being arraigned and processed was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail pending his future court date.

