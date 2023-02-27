Police in Lower Hudson Valley Get Special Assist From Pedestrians

Police say a pedestrian chased a robbery suspect down and held him until officials were able to catch up. The incident happened Saturday afternoon, when police in the lower Hudson Valley said they received word of a robbery in progress. Police say the suspect has been charged with 2nd degree degree and was later arraigned.

Police in Westchester County Get a Helping Hand From Pedstrians

Port Chester Police said on their Facebook page that a 34-year-old man had robbed a travel agency and money transfer business.in Port Chester Saturday. The suspect made off with a "substantial amount of cash", according to police. However, when authorities said they finally caught up with the fleeing suspect, numerous passers-by were holding the man on the ground in the marina parking lot.

Police said they learned that a male pedestrian had heard all the commotion coming from the local business, and when he saw the suspect flee, he chased him down and eventually subdued him with the help of others.

Police said a female employee of the business needed medical treatment for her injuries, and was treated and released.

New York Man Arrested On Thruway Allegedly Had BAC Over 2X Legal Limit

Officials were lucky to catch one 50-year-old suspect recently, who they say had had way too much to drink.

New York State Police said in a press release that they stopped a vehicle on I-90 in the city of Albany. Police say the man from Jamaica, Queens was intoxicated a the time, and his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.18%. that is over two times New York's legal limit of 0.8%.

The release said the suspect has also been charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, as well as the previously mentioned felony.