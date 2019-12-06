This Week’s Rock News: Motley Crue Stadium Tour

The weekend is here already, and it's all good news this week. Especially if you're a fan of 1980s music. The week started with a countdown to a big announcement on Poison's website, and big it was. They'll be joining Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett for a big stadium tour in 2020. We've got the details on where you can see them in this week's rock news below.

If you loved the original line-up of the Alice Cooper Band, chances are that you'll love the new album. Find out why by listening to this week's rock news below. Also great news for Cream fans this week, and if you're a collector who happens to love Iron maiden, then make sure you give this week's rock news a listen. Just click on the link below.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show, but if you miss it, check back here for the recap. Have a great weekend and thanks for listening.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: