This Week’s Rock News: Led Zeppelin Watch Party

Here we are, another Friday, and another recap of this week's top rock stories. Still in a pandemic, but things are starting to look up. The Mid Hudson Valley is in phase one of reopening, and that's the first step in getting back to normal. But it may be a while before the rock and roll world is totally back to normal.

If you're not doing anything this weekend, and let's face it, there's not too much open yet, you might want to check out what Led Zeppelin is offering up on their official YouTube channel. We've got all the details for you in this week's rock news. Just click on the link below.

If you love Roger Waters you will definitely want to listen to this week's rock news. He's got a new concert film coming out in a couple of weeks and we have more info in this week's rock news below.

And unfortunately we do have a couple of concert postponements to tell you about this week. Damn coronavirus. Find out who you'll have to wait a year to see by listening to this week's rock news below.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show, but if you miss it, check back here for the recap. Thanks for listening and be well.

