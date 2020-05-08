This Week’s Rock News: Journey Cancels Tour

Welcome to the weekend. The weekend might not be a big deal if you've been on lockdown, but for essential workers it is a huge deal. And the end of the week means it's time to recap this week's rock news.

Journey is the latest band to outright cancel their 2020 tour. The tour was with The Pretenders, and they've decided it's more important for their fans to pay bills and stay healthy than to hold on to tickets that they may or may not get to use. The Eagles have also made an announcement concerning their Hotel california tour. We have all the details in this week's rock news. Just click on the link below.

Some good news this month from metallica. They've turned their annual day of giving into a whole month of giving. find out how you can get involved by listening to this week's rock news below.

And we have great non-coronavirus news for Grateful Dead fans. They've got something really special to look forward to and you can find out what it is on this week's rock news.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show, but if you miss it, check back here for the recap. Thanks for listening and be well.

