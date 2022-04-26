This Rhinebeck Restaurant Went the Extra Mile, and it Was Awesome

We never seem to hesitate to complain when we visit a restaurant and they get it terribly wrong. And rightly so, we’re usually paying a lot of money for a meal, so it should be up to par. Well, the other day I visited a restaurant and they got it right. I mean, this place really went the extra mile. So, I’m going to talk about it.

The restaurant was Gaby’s on Montgomery Row in Rhinebeck, a Mexican restaurant that also has plenty of American cuisine. My friend and I went to Gaby’s for a late Friday afternoon lunch. My friend offered a pineapple and coconut smoothie that was one of the best things I’ve ever tasted. When our server came over, I asked a lot of questions and mentioned how much I dislike cilantro. Well, I ordered some soup and tacos, no cilantro. My friend placed her order and asked for chips and guacamole.

It seemed to be taking a long time for our chips, and my friend and I were wondering what the heck was going on. I’m glad we didn’t say anything, because when the chips and guacamole finally arrived, we discovered what it was that was taking so long. The chef actually made a special batch of guacamole without cilantro. Just for me. And it was the most delicious guac ever. None of my food had cilantro in or on it. I’ve been to a lot of Mexican restaurants, and this was the first time they’ve made a special batch of anything.

Thanks to all the folks at Gaby’s in Rhinebeck for going the extra mile. I will definitely be back soon. Not only was it delicious, it was a great experience, and I felt like I really mattered.

