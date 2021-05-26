We've all had that one vision where if we had an opportunity to purchase a mansion, we would and live the good life right? Well, the opportunity might be here for one lucky person who must possess a big bank account. This magical UIster County home is on the market, but it's not cheap.

Surrounded by acres of woods, this historic home would be worth attempting to restore the beauty it possesses. This property was once part of the 1,000 acres Henry Barclay Farm. It was built by Joseph B. Sheffield in 1855, owner of the once hugely successful J. B. Sheffield & Son Company, producer of fine paper.

The lot features 137 acres of riverfront property, a restored building, and a caretakers cottage. The mansion has been partially restored and awaiting someone's unique personal touch. The mansion is 13,892 square feet.

If this looks like a project you want to take on, it's gonna cost you $6,950,000. At least that's what they're asking for this rare and magical mansion nestled in the mountains in Ulster County.

This Rare and Magical Ulster County Home Needs an Owner

