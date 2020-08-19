This Professor’s Idea to Fight COVID-19? “Mind Control” Hormones

We've heard some bad advice on what do during a pandemic, but this is on a whole new level. We see the videos of people fighting in public over wearing masks, or others refusing to be socially distant. We read the internet, and see the debates. No one can agree on anything.

So, what's the problem with people, according to one bioethics professor? A lack of cooperation. His solution? Put "mind control" hormones in the water. Wait, what?

ACSH.org shares the story of Professor Parker Crutchfield, from Western Michigan University. Crutchfield wrote a piece for The Conversation, where he outlines plans to introduce "morality pills", perhaps secretly through our water supply, to help with moral enhancement.

But I believe society may be better off, both in the short term as well as the long, by boosting not the body’s ability to fight off disease but the brain’s ability to cooperate with others.

The irony, of course, is reading about an ethics professor wanting to taint the public's water supply with mood altering drugs, without their consent. This would never work on so many levels. But is he the first to recommend such a thing?

Some conspiracy theorists have been calling out the government for many years over what's in our food, what's floating around in the air, or even over microchips being implanted into our heads. After reading something as absurd as this, they may have a good point.