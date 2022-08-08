This is How My Vacation to the Jersey Shore was Ruined

I don't think I'll ever go back!

Not that the folks at the Jersey shore care about one family from the Hudson Valley, but after spending a week in Wildwood, New Jersey, I couldn't wait to come back and share how much fun the Jersey shore can be with family and friends, that was until the second to last day of vacation.

First Family Vacation

This vacation was a big one as it was the first trip my girlfriend and her family, and I and my younger kids had planned together. We thought what better place to go on our first vacation than the Jersey shore?

Over the last few years, I've taken my kids to a couple of different places on the Jersey shore. We've been to Long Branch, Seaside Heights, and Point Pleasant before and while we were planning this trip, we decided that we would go to a part of New Jersey that none of us had been to before.

Wildwood

The odds say that most of the people reading this have been or have heard about Wildwood, New Jersey. For many years it was voted the best place for family vacations on the shore. It has everything, a great beach, rides, food, and an amazing boardwalk. All the things that make for a great vacation.

Why I'll Never Go Back

On the second to last day of the trip, my son Jackson asked if we could rent bikes and ride around for a couple of hours. So we woke up early on Wednesday and went to the local bike rental shop and rented five bicycles for a few hours. We rode up and down the boardwalk a couple of times and decided to stop and grab breakfast at one of the local diners.

We parked the bikes out front, went inside, sat down, and had a great breakfast! After we were done we walked outside and noticed something was missing. Someone stole the bike that I rented for myself. Out of the 5 bikes, only mine was gone. We looked around for a little bit and couldn't find it anywhere so I had to walk back to the bike shop and tell the guy I rented from that it was stolen.

When I got there and started to tell him what happened, he started yelling at me like I did something wrong. I thought my head was going to explode!!! He started telling me that the bike I had was his best and most expensive bike and that he couldn't believe that I got off the bike and left it unattended. As he's telling me all of this, I start yelling at him that nobody told us not to get off the bikes and nobody offered us a lock to rent.

Most Expensive Bike Rental Ever

As we both calmed down, I asked him how much would it cost me to just pay for the bike so I can try and finish my vacation without worrying about it. He said again, "it was my most expensive bike, I'll take $200 cash for it." I agreed, paid him and he promised me that if the bike was found he would contact me to give me the money back.

Was I Scammed

After thinking about it, I got that feeling like I was scammed. I understand that it's my fault for not locking the bikes up but it feels like this might have happened before. Was the bike shop owner in on it? Does this sound like a scam to you?

Needless to say but I don't think I'll ever go back to Wildwood again because of it. Has something ever happened to you while on vacation that ruined it? Call or text us through the station app.

