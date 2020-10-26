This Halloween Weekend Let’s ‘Bark at the Moon’

This weekend is Halloween and who better than the Prince of Darkness to provide the Album of the week with Bark at the Moon.

Bark at the Moon is the third album from Ozzy Osbourne. The album was recorded in early 1983 and released November 15, 1983, from Epic Records. Bark at the Moon was a commercial success, peaking at number 19 on the Billboard Album chart.

To date, the album has sold over three million copies in the United States. Bark at the Moon was the first Ozzy album in which Ozzy himself was given sole songwriting credit. Guitarist Jake E. Lee says he composed a large portion of the music on the album but was cheated out of writing and publishing rights.

Years later, in the liner notes to The Ozzman Cometh, a compilation album from Ozzy released in 1997, Ozzy admits Lee had been involved in the album's writing to some degree.

Bark at the Moon is Osbourne's third solo album after parting ways with Black Sabbath in 1979.

Shortly after Bark at the Moon's 1983 release, a Canadian man murdered a woman and her two children after allegedly listening to the album. At this point, the media and religious groups began to say that the music was satanic and included the man to commit the act.

The timing of that was not good for Osbourne, who, at the time, was facing allegations that his song Suicide Solution had influenced a fan to commit suicide.

The tracklisting for Bark at the Moon:

Bark at the Moon You're No Different Now You See It (Now You Don't) Rock 'n' Roll Rebel Centre of Eternity So Tired Slow Down Waiting for Darkness

