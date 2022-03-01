I was looking at my Facebook newsfeed the other day when I saw a very nice message to local snow removal drivers. This restaurant offers free hot coffee and hot chocolate to the drivers when the going gets tough. That’s awesome! What and where is this place?

I did a little research and found out that it's Cider Bros. Roadhouse, and it’s right on Route 199 in Red Hook. That’s not far from my house in Poughkeepsie. How did I not know about such a cool, community-minded place?

So, I went to their website to check out the menus. Sounds amazing. They’ve got a great breakfast menu with several items. Looking for a healthy breakfast? They got it. Or does biscuits and gravy sound more like you? They’ve got that too. And the rest of the day looks good, too. All kinds of Southern comfort foods like po'boy sandwiches, fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, crab hush puppies, and even alligator bites. Plus, soups, salads, lots of appetizers, burgers (even an impossible burger for those of us that don’t eat red meat), sandwiches, and much more. It’s a huge menu with tons of great choices.

Cider Bros Roadhouse is a farm-to-table restaurant. They use locally sourced ingredients which helps out our local farmers and businesses, and who wouldn't rather be eating fresh local food? I know I would. They even raise their own chickens at Cider Bros., so you know the eggs are as fresh as can be. I’ve definitely got to get there soon.

You’ll find Cider Bros. at 1215 Route 199 in Red Hook. They offer take-out, delivery, and outdoor dining, and I’m guessing it won’t be long before indoor dining returns to Cider Bros Roadhouse. You can check out their menus and their story by visiting the Cider Bros. Roadhouse website.

This Hudson Valley College Boasts Superstar Alumni Famous People Who Attended Bard College