Everything the Hudson Valley Loves to Do in Wappingers Falls, NY

Wappingers Falls has something for everyone!

If you are looking for a fanatic place to spend a day walking around, maybe to grab a great meal, or maybe you are looking for something to do with the kids? Wappingers Falls is located in Dutchess County and checks almost every box when it comes to things to do!

Let's start with something I think we can all agree on, going out for a meal at a restaurant and having a great time with great food is one of the best feelings! So let's start with some can't miss places to grab a meal.

Great Restaurants in Wappingers Falls

We are overwhelmed at the number of restaurants that folks from the Hudson Valley recommend trying in Wappingers Falls. Let's start with some Mexican flavors, Mexicali Blue, Los Hornitos, Cafe Maya, and Cafe Con Leche are four of the area's best! Frank texted us, "D'Vine Wine Bar in the Village on the Falls is a great place for a flatbread and a glass of wine or beer!! Great live music on weekends too!! Check em out!!" A few others include County Fare, Flores Tapas, and Paula's Runway Cafe, Kate texted, "Need to try Paula’ Runway Cafe in Wappingers Falls that’s opened from Wednesday to Sunday! Located in the Hudson Valley Regional Airport Lobby. The food is amazing and the staff is fantastic!

Two Amazing Places to Get a Tattoo in Wappinger Falls

If getting a tattoo is something you've been thinking about doing, Wappingers Falls offers a bunch of great places to get some ink professionally done. Melissa texted us that Graceland Tattoo located at 2722 W Main St, Wappingers Falls, has some of the most talented tattoo artists anywhere in the Hudson Valley. Billy also texted us that he's been to Hudson Valley Tattoo Company located at 1552 Route 9, Wappingers Falls, numerous times and loves every piece of art they've done for him.

Home to the 6th Oldest Library in New York

We got a call from Sara who shared that the Grinnell Library located at 2642 E Main St, Wappingers Falls, is officially the 6th oldest library in New York. The library started as a "Circulating Library and Reading Room" on the corner of Market and East Main Streets in 1867. The yearly membership back then was a dollar a year according to their website, the library became a free library in 1924 and still offers books for residents today.

Things to do With Kids in Wappinger Falls

Finding things to do for our kids can sometimes be a task itself but thanks to Cindy who texted us the four places that her kids love to have fun at in Wappingers Falls. The places included Spins Bowl on Route 9, Escape Time Adventures (escape rooms) off of Route 376, DC Sports for mini-golf, bumper boats, and more on ROute 9, and for the "gamers" she told us about Contender eSports also on Route 9.

Famous People That Once Lived in Wappingers Falls

According to Wikipedia, not many celebrities have called Wappingers Falls home, and besides that one jerk who doesn't know the rules when it comes to pumping gas....LOL the only famous person from Wappingers Falls is professional soccer player Tyler Adams who turned pro with the New York Red Bulls team 2 as a sixteen-year-old. One year later he joined the Red Bull's first team.

