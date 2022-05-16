5 Big Things You Don’t Know About The Albany, New York Airport

Thinking about heading out of town? Are you like me and constantly trolling travel sites, hoping that there will be some great steal of a deal to go out of town, for cheap? Where would you like to go?

When you are looking for places to fly from, think about Albany airport. It is a relatively straight drive north of the Hudson Valley, and easy to get to. There are a few things that stand out, in a good way, that you might not know about Albany, New York airport, here they are.

What 5 things should you know about the Albany, New York Airport?

One of the things you might not know about the Albany airport is that they have really inexpensive long-term parking. It costs (at last check) $6.00 per day in the economy lot. You can pay more and park closer, but with the shuttles constantly running between that lot and the main terminal, why should you?

What does your e-zpass have to do with Albany Airport?

The Albany airport is one of the many places in New York, that is not a road or a bridge that you can use your e-zpass. You can actually use it to pay for your parking. If you don't want to pay with your e-zpass, you will need to go to an attendant and pay that way, otherwise it will get auto-payed with your e-zpass.

So you are Albany Airport and you want to relax, what can you do?

While there are a few places to grab a beer, once you go through the TSA security, there are not too many airports that have a wine bar. Yep, a wine bar! How nice is it to relax with a glass of wine before your flight?

Albany Airport has many different airline choices, both long and short distances, what airlines?

When you are searching for your discount airline fares, you can search for flights that are on Delta, American, Southwest, Frontier, Allegiant, JetBlue and United.

What is a hidden (and fun) reason to want to fly out of Albany New York airport?

Ha! One of the best reasons to fly out of Albany airport? They have a Chick-Fil-A! The line will take you a few minutes depending on the time of day, but you won't be waiting in a long drive-thru line. Right?

So, where are you going to take a trip to next? Where will your next vacation be?

