5 Unique Things About Tesla’s Normal People Have No Idea About

Have you had a chance to check out one of those electric Tesla vehicles? I know a person who has been eagerly awaiting the delivery of a new one. Let's just say, you will never meet a more enthusiastic person than someone who is waiting for their Tesla.

I wanted to see what the hype was all about so I had a current owner take me for a drive. Never having been in one, I had a lot of questions. Here are a few things that I found out about these space age cars, in so many ways they make me think we really are entering the world of the Jetsons.

How do you actually get in or out of a Tesla? Where's the door handle?

Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash

When you walk up to the car, can you find the door handle? Yep, it's there, sort of. You will need to press that thing that looks like a handle. It will pop out and then you can easily open the door. Doors closed, and you want to get out? Where's the door handle to open the car door from the inside? Nope, its a button that you have to push.

How do you start a Tesla, not exactly like you will need a key?

Photo by James Yarema on Unsplash

No, you don't get a key. Everything is controlled by an app on your phone. What happens if you are parked in an area where you can't get cell signal? Well, its just like you think. You'll get locked out of your car.

So, you want to take a long trip, aren't Tesla owners afraid they will run out of charge?

Photo by J Dean on Unsplash

Oh, heck no. There is a Supercharger locator on the Tesla app. While there are still a few early Tesla purchasers who don't pay for supercharging, from what I can tell, if you want to get some battery charge quickly, it will run you about $20 for 100 miles, give or take. You can also go to a 'regular' charger. There are more and more electric vehicle chargers all over. Tesla's do need a different type of charger connection, that is why you see dedicated chargers all over.

Tesla cars have a Frunk. What the heck is a Frunk?

Photo by Ryan on Unsplash

So, what is a frunk? It is a front trunk, thus being shortened to the word frunk. The new Ford Lightening Pickup Truck also has a frunk, as do most ev's. Since there isn't a gasoline engine in the front of the car, the space is used as a trunk.

What else is there to do with a Tesla that will probably blow your mind?

Photo by Bram Van Oost on Unsplash

There are so many things, including how the infotainment system can make itself look like a crackling fireplace. It can also make the passenger seats make the same sounds as a whoopie cushion.

There are even more things that this car can do, am I trying to see them or get you to buy one? No. Not at all. But if you get a chance to talk to an excited new Tesla owner, just ask them how they like the car, I'm sure they will tell you more things than you ever wanted to know.

Wait, here is a video of a Tesla doing a synchronized performance with music. Each car is programed, but the car owner has to find it on their car.

