The Who’s ‘Who’s Next’ Album Compiled from Failed Rock Opera

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the fifth album from The Who, Who's Next, which was produced from an aborted rock opera from the band.

Who's Next was released on August 14, 1971, and the album will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. The album was recorded using the Rolling Stones Mobile Studio in England. Who's Next was developed from the aborted Lifehouse project, a rock opera, written by Pete Townshend as a follow-up to the band's 1969 album Tommy.

The project was canceled due to how difficult the project itself was, and conflicts with the band's manager. The group was able to salvage some of the songs, and without a connecting story, the songs were put together to give the band their next release. Eight of the nine songs on the album were from the Lifehouse project. The remaining tracks of that project would be released on other albums over the next ten years.

Who's Next a success immediately, and is considered by some to the best record from The Who and one of the greatest albums of all-time. Won't Get Fooled Again was the lead single for the album, which was shorted down to three and a half minutes long. The album topped the UK Album charts and peaked at number four in the United States. It has been certified three-times platinum by RIAA.

The tracklisting for Who's Next.

Side One:

Baba O'Riley Bargain Getting in Tune The Song is Over

Side Two:

Going Mobile Behind Blue Eyes Love Aint's for Keeping My Wife Won't Get Fooled Again

