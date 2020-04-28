‘The Who By Numbers’ Captures the Greatness Of The Who Despite Personal Problems

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the seventh album from The Who, The Who By Numbers.

Released October 25, 1975, The Who By Numbers is the seventh studio album from The Who. The album was written and recorded during a time where the band was experiencing many different personal problems among band members.

Pete Townshend said:

The songs were written with me stoned out of my brain in my living room, crying my eyes out... detached from my own work and from the whole project... I felt empty

According to Townshend, Roger Daltrey was angry at the world at the time of the recording, and Keith Moon was on and off the wagon constantly.

The album peaked at number seven in the UK, and number eight in the United States.

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week