The Ultimate Queen Tribute Band is Headed to the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie

Are you ready to break free? The ultimate Queen Tribute band Almost Queen is coming to the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie on May 2nd! See how you can win yourself a pair of tickets:

The concerts by Almost Queen are a true reflection of their deep love for Queen’s music. Fans often travel from near and far just to witness their expertly crafted setlist, which includes some of Queen’s most beloved anthems such as “Somebody to Love,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Fat Bottomed Girls,” and “Radio Ga Ga.” Beyond the hits, Almost Queen occasionally surprises the audience with some of Queen’s lesser-known gems, like “Flash,” “Spread Your Wings,” and “Love of My Life.” And, naturally, no Queen tribute performance would be complete without the timeless classics “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We Are the Champions.” It’s easy to see why fans return time and time again—there is something uniquely captivating about experiencing Queen’s music through the lens of Almost Queen, a tribute act that brings the iconic sounds of the band to life in a way that no one else can match.

Almost Queen brings the spirit and magic of Queen back to life, immersing the audience in the authentic experience of what it was like to see Queen perform. This carefully assembled four-piece group is guaranteed to amaze with their flawless four-part harmonies and masterfully executed musical interludes. The band’s dedication to accuracy is evident in their attention to every detail, from the meticulously recreated costumes to the energetic and precise performance. Almost Queen ensures that fans of all ages are treated to a concert experience they will never forget.

This tribute band is a must see for any fan of Queen! Tickets for this show are on sale now to purchase on Ticketmaster or from right at the box office in Poughkeepsie. Enter the contest below to be in the running to win a pair of tickets from WPDH: