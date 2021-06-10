The Mysteries of the Abandoned Widow Jane Mine – Rosendale, NY

New York has many intriguing destinations to explore but only one that I know of offers hauntings, hiking and underground musical performances. Pack your flashlight and your courage and enter Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, New York.

The way you choose to enjoy Widow Jane Mine is up to you and you have several options. You could simply venture into the old limestone mine and explore at your will with a suggested donation of $1 (child) $5 (adult) or $10 (family). Maybe you will be the next to encounter the ghost of Widow Jane.

You can also attend one of the scheduled performances during the Century House Historical Society Summer Concert Series. Imagine how cool it would be to see a live music event in a cave?

Widow Jane Mine Explore the Widow Jane Mine, if you dare.