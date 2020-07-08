The Museum at Bethel Woods Opens Monday

Good news! The Museum at Bethel Woods will open its doors this Monday, July 13. It's so refreshing to be writing about an opening instead of a closing or cancellation. The Museum will be open from 10AM - 5PM every day, but safety is a number one priority, and they want to make sure your visit is safe, enjoyable, and within CDC guidelines.

There will be no food or drink service available. You'll be comforted to know that each evening the building will be fully disinfected and high traffic surfaces will be disinfected hourly. The Museum's air handling system is equipped with ultraviolet germicidal disinfection equipment. Masks will be required inside the building, and it will be operating at 25% capacity, so you might want to get your tickets in advance.

For information on tickets and what The Museum is doing to ensure your safety, visit the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts website. To keep up on event at Bethel Woods, both on site and online, check out their facebook page.

