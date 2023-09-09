11 Highlights of Bethel Woods’ Last Concert of The Season

What's the first word that pops into your head when you hear Bethel Woods Center for the Arts? Personally, I automatically feel peaceful and find myself taking a deep breath.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a happy place for many people including myself, it brings music lovers from all around the world to this historic location. Those who visit are most excited to learn about the history behind the groovy grounds.

Known for more than just their popular concerts, Bethel Woods is the original site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair. I have met people from all over the world who traveled to Bethel Woods for the performing arts center, museum, classes and exhibits, events and more.

They provide the public with the chance to experience what it was like to be on those very grounds in the 1960s. This nonprofit cultural organization brings educational programs to the Hudson Valley as well.

What Has Been Your Favorite Memory At Bethel Woods Center For The Arts?

I have a collective of heartful and memorable experiences that have happened on the peaceful grounds of Bethel Woods.

In the past, I saw Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider perform together. I've never heard thousands of people laughing together in a space filled with happiness before until then.

In 2022, I enjoyed seeing The Beach Boys, Santana, The Doobie Brothers, Chicago, Dead & Co., Phish and more. This year, I enjoyed the intimate performance with James Taylor, the Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. and most recently with Rod Stewart.

I was also able to experience the Catbird Music Festival this summer at Bethel Woods. People from all over the world came to enjoy the laid-back and groovy festival on a beautiful August weekend, it was fun to meet folks from California, Florida, West Virginia and more.

This was the first time in decades that a music festival took place on the historic grounds of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival. Guests also had the option of camping on-site. The Lumineers and Tyler Childers were the headliners of the Catbird Music Festival.

What Can Guests Do At Bethel Woods Besides Attend Concerts?

Activities and events happen year-round at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and can be found on their social media accounts and website.

At Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, their museum is a step back into the time of grooviness and love. The Bindy Bazaar trail showcases the grounds where the exchanging of goods happened during the Woodstock festival.

Whenever I walk through the Bindy Bazaar trail, I think of the videos and stories I heard of Wavy Gravy and the Hog Farm commune. They played a major role at the Woodstock Festival of working with large crowds in a manner of keeping the peace and watching over everyone.

The only job that Wavy Gravy and the Hog Farm commune had to do was to be groovy and spread love to those attending the Woodstock Festival, that sounds like a good time to me!

11 Highlights of Bethel Woods Last Concert of The Season Bethel Woods Last Concert Of The Season Ended With Rod Stewart.

Rod Stewart took the stage at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on September 1, 2023. Cheap Trick opened the show for Rod Stewart.

Thousands of fans gathered on site to enjoy a warm summer night at a peaceful venue while soaking up the last concert of the season.

Rod Stewart's performance was incredible, it reminded me of a Las Vegas show. For over 2 hours, Rod Stewart sang, danced, changed outfits, chatted with the crowd and had remarkable singers, dancers and musicians also join him on stage.

What was your favorite concert that took place at Bethel Woods? Tell us more below.

Sneak Peek at Highly Anticipated Hudson Valley Museum A New Museum Will Open In The Catskills Featuring Hollywood's Biggest Stars

The Borscht Belt Museum will open in Ulster County,NY. This allows for the history of the Borscht Belt to carry on in the Hudson Valley.

While celebrities in the past visited the Borscht Belt region, there will be more involved in the community when this museum opens in 2025.

Fran Drescher And Fellow Celebrities Will Sit On A Hudson Valley Museum Board

Fran Drescher is a celebrity that almost everyone likes. Known for her role as Fran Fine in The Nanny, the world couldn't help but laugh at her jokes, statements, and relatable interactions with other members of the show.

According to Yahoo News,

Fran Drescher isn't the only celebrity who will be in the Catskills.

"The museum’s list of advisory board members includes Fran Drescher, Harvey Fierstein, Judd Hirsch, Robert Klein and Richard Lewis — a fitting cast for a place where some of the nation’s top comedians got their start."

Have You Ever Heard Of The Borscht Belt?

According to Borscht Belt Museum.org,

"For generations of Jews in the New York metropolitan area, there was no doubt about the location of those “mountains.” Less than 100 miles from the cramped, sweltering tenements of Manhattan’s Lower East Side was a lush patchwork of forests, farms and bustling rural towns that hosted a summertime population of nearly a million urban strivers hungry for the clean air, fresh food and familiar camaraderie that even a garment worker or cab driver could afford."

Spending the summer in the Catskills sounds ideal.

"From the turn of the 20th century to the 1970s, more than 1,000 hotels, bungalow colonies, summer camps and boarding houses dotted the Catskill Mountains of southern New York. At first they came by train, and later, by bus and car along The Quickway, now known as Route 17."

Some may know this area or region to be called Solomon County, Jewish Alps or The Mountains. The Borscht Belt was also another term that most people remember the most.

How Can You Visit The Borscht Belt Museum In Ellenville, NY?

I took a day trip to the Borscht Belt Museum in Ellenville, NY. Upon arrival, I was greeted by a humorous sign stating "Come in and schmooze, free admission".

When I entered the museum, I was greeted by a volunteer. I was able to walk around and see memorabilia from the different resorts of the Borscht Belt region and community.

I was also told that this museum is a pop up for now, they will continue to change the set up as well. 2025 marks the year that the Borscht Belt Museum will officially open.