Snow? Boy, do we have snow in Upstate New York. And the skiers love it! We have ski resorts scattered all over the region from the Catskills to the Adirondacks to Central New York and even the largest private membership ski resort in North America located in far western Cattaraugus County! Here are 11 of the best. Get going...."the mountains are calling!"

11 of the Best Ski Slopes and Resorts in Upstate New York Upstate New York has some of the best ski resorts in the East. From the Catskills to the Adirondacks and into Central New York, these 11 slopes are busy places come Old Man Winter's snowy entrance!