Abandoned Rottie Left on Side of Road in New York

Troopers responded to a report of a dog on the side of the road with a blanket and leash but no collar.

What a heartbreaking story to hear about for animal lovers out there. How could anyone just abandoned their dog on the side of the road, let alone a busy highway? Its a question that many have regarding a recent incident. How can people be so cruel to such a loyal, loving dog?

​In New York State, abandoning a dog is considered a criminal offense under the Agriculture and Markets Law, specifically Section 355. This law applies to individuals who are the owner, possessor, or have charge or custody of an animal. The key provisions are as follows:​

Abandonment : Leaving an animal to die in a street, road, or public place.

Failure to Assist Disabled Animals: Allowing a disabled animal to lie in a public street, road, or public place for more than three hours after receiving notice of its condition.​

Violating any of these provisions constitutes a misdemeanor, punishable by:​

Imprisonment : Up to one year.​

Fine : Up to $1,000.​

Or Both: Imprisonment and/or fine

A posting recently on social media via the New York State Police Facebook page has tugged at the heartstrings of thousands. The posting about a rottie that was believed to have been abandoned has nearly 8,000 reactions and over 1,000 comments. The posting reads: Troopers at SP Homer responded to to a report of a dog on the side of I-81 with a blanket and leash but no collar. Troopers Levison and Clere were able to get this sweetheart to Cortland SPCA and got him some toys too!! It’s believed this rottie was abandoned. The post also includes various photos of the cute pup getting some love from a couple of female state troopers at the barracks. Let's hope this handsome boy finds a loving forever home.

