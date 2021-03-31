The Lyrid Meteor Shower Returns to the Hudson Valley in April

We just had the super Worm Moon last weekend, and soon a meteor shower is on the way. An event that some call the Earth Day Meteor Shower will return to the skies in late April. Accuweather says that the Lyrid Meteor shower will peak the night of April 21 and early morning April 22. This will be the first meteor shower since early January when the Quadrantids were seen.

Live Science says that the Lyrids are the debris left from comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher that can be witnessed as the Earth passes through the remnants. They were first discovered in 687 B.C. This is typically a pretty quite shower, with about 5 to 20 meteors seen per hour on average. The American Meteor Society says however that a few of these meteors can suddenly become very bright, briefly igniting into spectacular fireballs.

In late March, the American Meteor Society says that a bright meteor was witnessed streaking across the skies over many parts of the East Coast, from New Hampshire to North Carolina. A number of reports came from parts of New York and New Jersey. NASA Meteor Watch says the fireball entered the atmosphere at 51,000 M.P.H, before disintegrating over the town of Newburg, Pennsylvania.

The past couple of months have been active for fireball activity across the Northeast. A number of fireballs were spotted in December 2020, over western New York state, including at least one that was heard exploding far above the Earth's surface.

AccuWeather says that April will be quite the month for astronomy types and skywatchers. A Super Pink Moon will be seen by April 26 and 27. A super moon is a full moon that is seen when the Moon's orbit is closest to the Earth. Of course, it is way too far out to accurately predict what the weather will be across the Hudson Valley. We'll just have to wait and see.

