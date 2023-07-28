For those who love lights, spectacles and tremendous feats of strength, balance, skill, and courage, then this event is for you! Perfect for the whole family, Circus Vazquez will be making a stop in the Hudson Valley!

Circus Vazquez Brings All-New Production to Middletown, New York

If you are in an around the Middletown area in the end of August and beginning of September, consider making your way over to the Crystal Run Mall. The all-new production from Circus Vazquez is coming to Middletown at the Galleria at Crystal Run from August 25th through September 4th! It's the perfect time to have one last hoorah before the school year begins, and kids and teachers have to slump back into their classrooms.

Circus Vazquez is in its 54th year of business. The circus is currently run by five Vazquez brothers who are the third generation of their family to manage the circus. Circus Vazquez is the largest family-owned circus in the United States, and features a wide array of talents from all backgrounds. Circus Vazquez features incredible performers from Mexico, Columbia, Mongolia, Chile, Ukraine, India, and the United States.

I know some people have concerns about circuses in regards to how animals are treated. Fortunately, for the Vazquez Circus, there are no animals. The show focuses solely on the incredible talents of its human performers. The show, which used to be presented in Spanish, is now presented in English. And if you're worried about beating the heat, don't worry, Circus Vazquez's tent is the largest tent currently touring in the US, and its air conditioned.

