The Hype Rocks WPDH Q, Brews and Rock Backyard BBQ

Hudson Valley rockers The Hype brought the party to Lagrangeville, NY at the WPDH winner's backyard bbq.

The WPDH/Michelob Ultra Q, Brews and Rock contest was a big summer promotion with Townsquare Media where we were qualifying listeners to get a fully catered bbq, with WPDH showing up in your backyard with party supplies from Party Time Rentals, bbq from Handsome Devil, beer from Dutchess Beer and live music from Hudson Valley favorites The Hype. The Hype surely brought the party this past Sunday in Lagrangeville!

The Hype

Known to many around the Hudson Valley as the premiere area party rock band, the 4 piece band is known for their BIG sound. The band rocked a set at PDH listener Charles Coombs, playing to Charles and guests poolside at his place in Lagrangeville.

The crowd in attendance was treated to a great mix of music from Wild Cherry to Billy Joel to Metallica and Guns N' Roses, to everything in between. 70's, 80's, 90's, and 2000's party favorites were all represented. A big thank you to The Hype (Mike Mack, Kory Gancarz, Paul DalCero and Al Affuso) for bringing the party and crushing it as always. Townsquare Media has done a lot of events with The Hype over the years and they are always the go-to band when looking for a great party rock outfit.

Tigman with Charles Coombs ("Freddy"), winner of WPDH Q, Brews and Rock Backyard BBQ giveaway.

The Hype rockin WPDH Q, Brews and Rock Backyard BBQ party.

Check out The Hype Performing Billy Joel "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me"