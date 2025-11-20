The 7 Best Hot Cocoa Spots in in the Hudson Valley This Winter

If you're looking for a steaming cup of chocolatey goodness, the Hudson Valley is home to some of the best hot cocoa spots in New York.

It’s that season when the air gets sharp, the days get short and suddenly a good cup of hot chocolate becomes more of a necessity than a treat. So we went searching for the most talked-about and best-rated spots across Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties to help warm up your winter and came up with these seven coca makers that will satisfy your cravings this winter.

Samuel’s Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck

While this chocolate spot was put on the map for its famous owners (If you know, you know), Samuel's Sweet Shop pours a cup of hot chocolate that's become a celebrity unto itself. Their hot cocoa tastes like a melted truffle in a cup. It’s thick, sweet and rich without going overboard. The shop itself feels like stepping into a holiday card. Shelves of handmade candies line the walls and the scent of chocolate hits you before the door even swings shut.

The Chocolate Studio in Beacon

Walk a little down Beacon’s Main Street and you’ll run into a spot that treats hot cocoa like an art form. The Chocolate Studio is famous for its “homemade hot chocolate of your dreams” topped with a toasted marshmallow that tastes like it came straight from a campfire. This one is pure indulgence. It’s smooth and super chocolatey and might be the most decadent cup on this list.

Lagusta’s Luscious Cafe in New Paltz

Ulster County has its own take on hot chocolate over in New Paltz. Lagusta’s Luscious keeps everything ethical, handmade and entirely vegan, but you’d never know it by the taste. Their hot cocoa is silky and full-flavored with just the right amount of sweetness. They sometimes serve it with a vegan marshmallow that melts down into a creamy top layer. It’s the perfect warm-up before a winter stroll on the Rail Trail.

Taste Budd’s Cafe in Red Hook

Red Hook’s cozy neighborhood cafe has a reputation for being the kind of place you settle into for a bit. Taste Budd’s offers a classic cup of hot cocoa that leans more toward the old fashioned style. Creamy, straightforward and comforting. Pair it with one of their baked goods and you’ve got the ingredients for the perfect cozy winter afternoon.

Hakan Chocolatier in Beacon

Beacon shows up on this list twice for good reason. Håkan Chocolatier makes an artisan-style hot chocolate that feels almost European. The cocoa is deep and bold with a slightly darker flavor than the sweeter varieties around the Valley. It’s made with high-quality chocolate, making it the perfect choice for serious chocolate lovers.

2 Alices Coffee Lounge in Cornwall-on-Hudson

Orange County’s favorite little community hangout has a hot chocolate that is smooth, lighter and less sweet than some of the Dutchess and Ulster spots. Think of it as the everyday cocoa you could drink all winter long. It’s warm, cozy and pairs well with the laid-back vibe of Cornwall-on-Hudson.

Warwick Chocolate Company in Warwick

Down in southern Orange County, Warwick Chocolate Company gives you something a little different. They specialize in handmade chocolates and cocoa bombs that you can melt and turn into a rich, velvety drink. If you want a take-home option, this is the place.

