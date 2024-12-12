Pink Floyd Tattoos Are Most Popular Choice Among Rock Fans

Pink Floyd Tattoos Are Most Popular Choice Among Rock Fans

Photo credit: Trevor Eichler

Pink Floyd ranked number 1 as most popular tattoo choice for rock fans in new study.

A new study by tattoo artists at LLTattoo has revealed the rock bands that inspire the most tattoos worldwide. LLTattoo examined search volume data from Google Keyword Planner to uncover the volume of searches for tattoos of or inspired by the biggest rock artists of all time. And the study seems to align with New York rockers.

Also See: Abandoned Relic Discovered Behind Old Hyde Park Drive-In

Pink Floyd took the number 1 spot s the rock band inspiring the most tattoo pieces. Guns N’ Roses tattoos were revealed as the second most popular. The top ten bands includes Nirvana, Metallica, and Slipknot

Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images
loading...

Pink Floyd is the band with the most fans keen on committing their imagery to skin. Tattoos of, relating to, or inspired by the band that emerged from London in the 1960s received a monthly average of 13,000 searches per month.

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images
loading...

In second place is Guns N’ Roses. Tattoos pertaining to Slash and the crew received an average monthly rate of 10,675 searches each month.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
loading...

German alt-metal giants Rammstein came in third place. An average of 10,558 searches for tattoos inspired by the Berlin band were carried out monthly.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
loading...

Metallica tattoos were subject to an average of 9,367 monthly searches, the fourth most of any rock band. Following in fifth were Nirvana, whose tattoo pieces averaged 9,150 searches monthly.

DGC Records
loading...
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
loading...

In sixth, Linkin Park, nu-metal stars who came out of California in the mid-nineties, saw an average of 8,425 searches every month regarding tattoos dedicated to them. Next, Iowa’s mammoth heavy metal group Slipknot saw 7,900 monthly searches connecting to tattoos.

Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images
loading...
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
loading...

In eighth is alt-rock band Twenty One Pilots. Tattoos related to the duo from Ohio were subject to 7,775 monthly searches.

Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images
loading...

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden took ninth place, with tattoos reflecting them being subject to 7,125 monthly searches. The final top ten place was taken by progressive metal band Tool, subject to 6,200 monthly searches relating to tattoo pieces.

Mentor Dedaj of LLTattoo spoke on the study: “It’s very interesting to see which rock bands inspire the most tattoo pieces around the world. Rock music and ink are seemingly inseparable, and tats are almost obligatory to big rock heads.

“Having inked people in our studio with pieces influenced by some of these artists, some of the results are unsurprising. However, there are also a few interesting bands included in the top ten, as well as a few that surprisingly didn’t make the list.”

WPDH-WPDA logo
Get our free mobile app
Trevor Eichler from the Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley road crew proudly displays his Pink Floyd tattoo on his forearm. He represents New Yorker's with the most popular tattoo choice among rock fans. Photo credit: Trevor Eichler
loading...

Table: Rock bands who influence the most tattoos

RankArtistAverage monthly global search volume
1Pink Floyd13,000
2Guns N' Roses10,675
3Rammstein10,558
4Metallica9,367
5Nirvana9,150
6Linkin Park8,425
7Slipknot7,900
8Twenty One Pilots7,775
9Iron Maiden7,125
10Tool6,200

 

20 Rock + Metal Musicians With Tattoos of Bands

These musicians have tattoos of other musicians.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Top 10 Tattoo Shops in Ulster and Dutchess County

When it comes to something that is on your body permanently, you want to make sure you are going to the best place. So we put together a list of the top tattoo shops in Ulster and Dutchess County. The list looks at the shops cleanliness, professionalism, prices, and customer reviews.

Gallery Credit: Meghan Chiarovano

Pink Floyd Albums Ranked

Three different eras, one great band.

Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Filed Under: Most Popular Rock Band Tattoos, Pink Floyd
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, Music News, News, News From WPDH

More From WPDH-WPDA