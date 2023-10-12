The Hudson Valley Will Not Be Feeling The Noize From Quiet Riot

Quiet Riot was scheduled for a big Hudson Valley return, but the show is now canceled.

Hudson Valley area rockers are upset that their 80's metal heroes will not be appearing in the area after all, despite an announcement about the show months ago. When the announcement was talked about and posted back on May 9 of this year, Quiet Riot returns to the Hudson Valley after 20 years, listeners seemed pretty excited. Unfortunately, that excitement didn't appear to translate into ticket sales for the venue.

Upon the sale of the Quiet Riot tickets, Promotor Diamond Grade Entertainment had been posting a lot about the show with excitement, and this Quiet Riot fan was excited too! Having been a big fan as a kid since Metal Health was released in 1983, it would have been a fun night out for the band in its current incarnation still keeping the music alive like it should be.

The most commercially successful line-up featured DuBrow along with guitarist Carlos Cavazo, bassist Rudy Sarzo, and drummer Frankie Banali. This classic lineup would be known as the Metal Health lineup. In 1983, the band released their breakthrough album Metal Health featuring the title track along with "Cum on Feel the Noize." The album was the first heavy metal album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200, knocking the Police Synchronicity out of the top spot. The album would go on to sell over 10 million copies worldwide.

Singer Kevin DuBrow passed away from an accidental cocaine overdose in 2007 at the age of 52 and drummer Frankie Banali lost a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer in 2020 at the age of 68.

Quiet Riot Lives On

With Frankie Banali having control of the band and business, it was decided before he passed that the band would continue on without him after his passing. A statement was released in September 2020 about the band continuing on, and former Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly would be announced as Frankie Banali's replacement.

The rest of the lineup would be rounded out by singer Jizzy Pearl, longtime guitarist Alex Grossi, and the return of classic Quiet Riot lineup member, bassist Rudy Sarzo (returning to the band he belongs in). It was revealed that the band planned to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metal Health in 2023.

Quiet Riot Show Cancelled at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Chester, NY

Unfortunately, tonight's (Oct. 12) Quiet Riot show in Chester, NY has been canceled. Promotor Diamond Grade Media Entertainment is offering refunds. No exact reason was given for the cancelation, so there's just speculation out there. Some speculate that lack of promotion and ticket sales could have been a factor. Ticket prices for the show were ranging from $55- around $130 (for the front section). Seems a little steep, and many whom I had talked to who had an interest in going to the show all seemed to be concerned about the ticket prices.

Just a reminder that tonight's Quiet Riot show is CANCELLED!

Refunds are scheduled to be issued within 10-14 days. We apologize for the inconvenience!

For additional questions and/or concerns, please contact cameron@diamondgrademedia.com!

Diamond Grade Media Entertainment , the promotor is relatively new to the game, but for much of this year, they have been booking many solid, rock tribute shows that have been bringing out excited rock fans. To be fair to the promotor, for the ticket sales to be as high as they were, the band had to have been getting big bucks to play the nearly 700-seat venue. Well, we can always hold out for a return of Quiet Riot to the Hudson Valley some other time in the hopefully not-too-distant future. In the meantime, Bang your Head!