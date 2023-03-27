The Hudson Valley to See the Warmest Weather So Far This Year

Monday started off the week on a mild note, as highs reached the low 60s during the day. Forecasters say the majority of the days ahead should stay in the 50s, with chances of rain both in the beginning and end of the week. But as we get towards the end of the month of March, is the Hudson Valley due for its first big big warm-up of the year?

According to records, the highest temperatures so far in 2023 was 66 F on February 14. The last time it reached 70 degrees or above in Poughkeepsie was November 12, 2022.

Temperatures Near 70 F?

The Weather Channel says that the forecast ahead for the weekend is calling for temps Saturday to approach 70 degrees. But meteorologists are saying not to expect sunny weather Saturday. TWC is reporting that we should experience showers during the morning that could linger into the afternoon hours.

However, the warmer weather won't last for long, as temperatures by Sunday should fall to around 50 for a high, which is closer to normal for the very beginning of April. The overall average high in Poughkeepsie for the rest of the month of April is around 61 F.

Of course, this is still several days out so the forecast could change between now and then.

The Record For Hottest Temperature in New York State

According to the records at Cool Weather, the all-time hottest temperature ever recorded in the state of New York was 108 F in Troy on July 22, 1926. Elmira reached 107 F on September 3, 1953. The overall hottest year on average for the state as a whole was 2012.

What About the Coldest?

According to Weather.gov., the lowest temperature ever recorded in Poughkeepsie was on January 21, 1961, when the mercury fell to a bone-chilling -30 F. For Newburgh, their coldest temperature ever was February 8, 1967, when it hit -20 F. Of course, there could be even lower temperatures recorded for other areas north of Poughkeepsie and Newburgh, or in higher elevations.