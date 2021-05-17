The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival Is Back for 2021!

There were so many great traditional festivals and fairs canceled in 2020 because of the global pandemic, and a lot of 2021 events were also affected. There is one huge Hudson Valley festival that brings in people from all over the country that canceled last year, but I’m happy to report it’s back for 2021.

I’m talking about the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival in Saugerties. I actually have a personal connection to the Garlic Festival. It was started as more of a garlic party at Pat Reppert’s farm in Saugerties. I knew Pat through the Kingston radio station that I was working at in the late 80s. She had a cooking segment, and I produced it. I remember her little garlic gatherings, although I never attended one.

In what seemed like just a few short years, the little garlic party became the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival and it was so big it had to be moved to a much bigger venue. It included more garlic than you could ever dream of and several stages of music, plus local artists and other vendors.

For several years now, the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival has been held at Cantine Field in Saugerties, and Pat Reppert was always somewhat of the “Garlic Queen” at the festival even though it was now hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Saugerties. Sadly, Pat passed away a few years back, but the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival is still attended and enjoyed by thousands. Except for in 2020.

But 2021 will see the return of the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival, and that’s great news. Organizers have announced that the festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10AM - 6PM, and Sunday, Oct. 3 from 10AM - 5PM. They said that they are slowly preparing to hold the festival in accordance with constantly updated state guidance. They also say that they have made some adjustments to the scope of the festival, while still striving to have the festival be the fun event they have had in the past.

To keep up with news about the upcoming Hudson Valley Garlic Festival, and to find out how you can be part of it, check the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival website.

